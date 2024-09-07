Excessive Heat Warning issued September 7 at 2:35PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San

Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County

Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Valley, Southern

Salinas Valley, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.