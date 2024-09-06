Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 9:43AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL

MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREME HEAT AND

DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS…

.The extreme heat wave will peak through Saturday, with high

temperatures between 105 and 115 over most mountain and foothills

areas and minimal overnight recoveries. Locally gusty winds will

form as well, strongest over southern Santa Barbara County with

Sundowner gusts between 25 and 40 mph each night. Deep mixing

heights up to 18,000 feet will also lead to a high risk for

erratic plume-dominated fire behavior. While standard Red Flag

Warning criteria is unlikely, there is a history of large fires

during similar weather conditions. As a result, Red Flag Warnings

will remain in place for all mountain and foothill areas through

Saturday, with the areas of highest concerns being those with the

stronger winds like southern Santa Barbara County. In addition,

there is an increasing threat for dry lightning and gusty

downburst winds this weekend, which will increase the fire danger

risk.

* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires or

thunderstorms.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent. Poor overnight

recoveries of 15 to 30 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower

elevations, with minimums between 82 and 92. Isolated highs

near 115 possible.

* THUNDERSTORMS…There is an increasing risk for dry lightning

over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this weekend, which can

start new fires, spread them rapidly with gusty downburst winds,

and provide little if any extinguishing rain.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.