Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 9:43AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL
MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREME HEAT AND
DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS…
.The extreme heat wave will peak through Saturday, with high
temperatures between 105 and 115 over most mountain and foothills
areas and minimal overnight recoveries. Locally gusty winds will
form as well, strongest over southern Santa Barbara County with
Sundowner gusts between 25 and 40 mph each night. Deep mixing
heights up to 18,000 feet will also lead to a high risk for
erratic plume-dominated fire behavior. While standard Red Flag
Warning criteria is unlikely, there is a history of large fires
during similar weather conditions. As a result, Red Flag Warnings
will remain in place for all mountain and foothill areas through
Saturday, with the areas of highest concerns being those with the
stronger winds like southern Santa Barbara County. In addition,
there is an increasing threat for dry lightning and gusty
downburst winds this weekend, which will increase the fire danger
risk.
* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, strongest in
the overnight. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new
fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the
beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25
percent in the foothills and mountains.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 102 and 112 common in the
foothills and mountains, with minimums between 82 and 92.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.