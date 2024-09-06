Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 3:48PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL
MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREMELY HOT AND
DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…
.The extreme heat wave will continue through Monday, but peak
through Saturday, with high temperatures between 105 and 115 over
most mountain and foothills areas and minimal overnight
recoveries. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over
southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and
40 mph each night. Deep mixing heights up to 18,000 feet will also
lead to a high risk for erratic plume-dominated fire behavior.
While standard Red Flag Warning criteria is unlikely, there is a
history of large fires during similar weather conditions. As a
result, Red Flag Warnings will remain in place for all mountain
and foothill areas through Saturday, with the areas of highest
concerns being those with the stronger winds like southern Santa
Barbara County. In addition, there is an increasing threat for dry
lightning and gusty downburst winds this weekend, which will
increase the fire danger risk.
* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires or
thunderstorms.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries of 15 to 30 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower
elevations, with minimums between 82 and 92. Isolated highs
near 115 possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS…There is an increasing risk for dry lightning
over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this weekend, which can
start new fires, spread them rapidly with gusty downburst
winds, and provide little if any extinguishing rain.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.