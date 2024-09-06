Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 3:48PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL

MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREMELY HOT AND

DRY CONDITIONS, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS AND POTENTIAL DRY LIGHTNING…

.The extreme heat wave will continue through Monday, but peak

through Saturday, with high temperatures between 105 and 115 over

most mountain and foothills areas and minimal overnight

recoveries. Locally gusty winds will form as well, strongest over

southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner gusts between 25 and

40 mph each night. Deep mixing heights up to 18,000 feet will also

lead to a high risk for erratic plume-dominated fire behavior.

While standard Red Flag Warning criteria is unlikely, there is a

history of large fires during similar weather conditions. As a

result, Red Flag Warnings will remain in place for all mountain

and foothill areas through Saturday, with the areas of highest

concerns being those with the stronger winds like southern Santa

Barbara County. In addition, there is an increasing threat for dry

lightning and gusty downburst winds this weekend, which will

increase the fire danger risk.

* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, strongest

in the overnight. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any

new fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the

beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 102 and 112 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 82 and 92.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.