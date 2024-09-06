Heat Advisory issued September 6 at 8:04PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures in the 90s to around 102 degrees

across the coastal areas with warm overnight low temperatures

offering little relief from the heat.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast, and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.