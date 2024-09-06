Heat Advisory issued September 6 at 3:51PM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures in the 90s to around 102 degrees
across the coastal areas with warm overnight low temperatures
offering little relief from the heat.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.