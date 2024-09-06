Heat Advisory issued September 6 at 3:29AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures will be in the uppers 80s and
90s. Isolated value around 100 degrees are possible, especially
away from the coast.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, and Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.