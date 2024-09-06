Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 3:51PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with peak temperatures of 95 to
110 likely, hottest today. Warm overnight low temperatures will
bring little relief from the heat.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San
Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County
Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Valley, Southern
Salinas Valley, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.