Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 3:29AM PDT until September 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115.

Warm overnight low temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s will bring

little relief from the heat.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.