Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 3:29AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with peak temperatures of 95 to

110 possible, hottest Friday. Warm overnight low temperatures will

bring little relief from the heat.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San

Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County

Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Valley, Southern

Salinas Valley, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.