Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 9:23AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA BARBARA SOUTH
COAST FOR EXTREME HEAT AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY
WINDS…
.The chance for Red Flag conditions and durations has increased
to 80 percent over the areas of most concern, including southern
Santa Barbara County, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Santa
Susana Mountains. For the rest of the mountains and foothills,
while winds will limit the potential for classic red flag
criteria, there is a history of large fires with similar weather
conditions during this time of the year, especially considering
the plume dominated fire potential. So a Red Flag Warning will be
in effect to handle this threat.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 10 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch has been
replaced by this Red Flag Warning.
* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries of 15 to 30 percent, driest Thursday night through
Friday night.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower
elevations, with minimums between 80 and 90.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions may be favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.