Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 9:23AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA BARBARA SOUTH

COAST FOR EXTREME HEAT AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY

WINDS…

.The chance for Red Flag conditions and durations has increased

to 80 percent over the areas of most concern, including southern

Santa Barbara County, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Santa

Susana Mountains. For the rest of the mountains and foothills,

while winds will limit the potential for classic red flag

criteria, there is a history of large fires with similar weather

conditions during this time of the year, especially considering

the plume dominated fire potential. So a Red Flag Warning will be

in effect to handle this threat.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 10 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch has been

replaced by this Red Flag Warning.

* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, strongest in

the overnight. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new

fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the

beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 98 and 108 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 80 and 90.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions may be favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.