Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 3:40PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA
COUNTY FOR EXTREME HEAT AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY
WINDS…
.Red Flag conditions and durations are likely over the areas of
most concern, including southern Santa Barbara County, the Santa
Monica Mountains, and the Santa Susana Mountains. For the rest of
the mountains and foothills, while winds will limit the potential
for standard red flag criteria, there is a history of large fires
with similar weather conditions during this time of the year,
especially considering the plume dominated fire potential. So a
Red Flag Warning will be in effect to handle this threat.
* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, strongest
in the overnight. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new
fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the
beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25
percent in the foothills and mountains.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common in the
foothills and mountains, with minimums between 82 and 92.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.