Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 3:40PM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA

COUNTY FOR EXTREME HEAT AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY

WINDS…

.Red Flag conditions and durations are likely over the areas of

most concern, including southern Santa Barbara County, the Santa

Monica Mountains, and the Santa Susana Mountains. For the rest of

the mountains and foothills, while winds will limit the potential

for standard red flag criteria, there is a history of large fires

with similar weather conditions during this time of the year,

especially considering the plume dominated fire potential. So a

Red Flag Warning will be in effect to handle this threat.

* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, strongest

in the overnight. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new

fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent inland of the

beaches. Poor to minimal overnight recoveries of 12 to 25

percent in the foothills and mountains.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common in the

foothills and mountains, with minimums between 82 and 92.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.