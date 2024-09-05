Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 11:49AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
Corrected Headline
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING FOR ALL MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREME
HEAT AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS…
.The chance for Red Flag conditions and durations has increased
to 80 percent over the areas of most concern, including southern
Santa Barbara County, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Santa
Susana Mountains. For the rest of the mountains and foothills,
while winds will limit the potential for classic red flag
criteria, there is a history of large fires with similar weather
conditions during this time of the year, especially considering
the plume dominated fire potential. So a Red Flag Warning will be
in effect to handle this threat.
* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries of 15 to 30 percent, driest Thursday night through
Friday night.
* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower
elevations, with minimums between 80 and 90.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.