Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 11:49AM PDT until September 7 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Corrected Headline

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING FOR ALL MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FOR EXTREME

HEAT AND DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS…

.The chance for Red Flag conditions and durations has increased

to 80 percent over the areas of most concern, including southern

Santa Barbara County, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Santa

Susana Mountains. For the rest of the mountains and foothills,

while winds will limit the potential for classic red flag

criteria, there is a history of large fires with similar weather

conditions during this time of the year, especially considering

the plume dominated fire potential. So a Red Flag Warning will be

in effect to handle this threat.

* WINDS…West to north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Gusty and erratic winds possible with any new fires.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 8 to 15 percent. Poor overnight

recoveries of 15 to 30 percent, driest Thursday night through

Friday night.

* TEMPERATURES…Maximums between 100 and 110 common for lower

elevations, with minimums between 80 and 90.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.