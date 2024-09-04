Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 1:26PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with peak temperatures of 95 to
110 expected, hottest Thursday through Saturday. Warm overnight
low temperatures will bring little relief from the heat.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.