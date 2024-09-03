Heat Advisory issued September 3 at 9:08PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95 expected, especially away from the
beaches.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, Palos Verdes
Hills, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern
Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, and Ventura County
Inland Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.