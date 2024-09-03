Heat Advisory issued September 3 at 12:52PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 90 expected, especially away from the

beaches.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, Palos Verdes

Hills, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara

County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern

Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, and Ventura County

Inland Coast.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.