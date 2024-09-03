Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 9:08PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with peak temperatures of 95 to

110 expected, hottest Thursday and Friday. Warm overnight low

temperatures will bring little relief from the heat.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heat Advisories may be issued for the beaches

in a later update. Heat products may be extended into Saturday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.