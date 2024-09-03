Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 7:42AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with peak temperatures of 95
to 110 possible, hottest Thursday and Friday. Warm overnight
low temperatures will bring little relief from the heat.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those
without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heat Advisories may be issued for the
beaches in a later update. Heat products may be extended into
Saturday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.