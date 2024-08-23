Wind Advisory issued August 23 at 4:30AM PDT until August 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.