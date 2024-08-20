Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued August 20 at 9:09PM PDT until August 21 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

August 21, 2024
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,
especially on Highway 101 between Gaviota and Gaviota and through
the San Marcos Pass on Highway 154.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

