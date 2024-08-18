Wind Advisory issued August 18 at 8:50PM PDT until August 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous cross winds may occur on area

roadways, such as Highway 101 between Gaviota and Goleta and

Highway 154 near the San Marcos Pass.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.