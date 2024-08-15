Wind Advisory issued August 15 at 8:56PM PDT until August 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may affect travel on area
roadways, including Highway 101 between Goleta and Gaviota and
Highway 154 near the San Marcos Pass.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.