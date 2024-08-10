Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 3:12AM PDT until August 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 98 to 103 expected, except around

109 at Paso Robles.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis

Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County

Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those

without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.