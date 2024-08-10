Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 10:54AM PDT until August 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 98 to 103 expected, except around 109 at
Paso Robles.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.