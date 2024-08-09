Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued August 9 at 3:19AM PDT until August 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 11:38 am
Published 3:19 am

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 103 expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those
without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.

National Weather Service

