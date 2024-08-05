Heat Advisory issued August 5 at 3:09AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 98 to 102 away from the coast
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.