Heat Advisory issued August 5 at 3:09AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 98 to 104
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley,
Santa Susana Mountains, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.