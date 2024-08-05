Heat Advisory issued August 5 at 2:44AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 105 expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,

Northern Ventura County Mountains, Southern Ventura County

Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14

Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.