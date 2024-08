Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 8:12AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 100

to 110 and warm overnight lows in the 70s and 80s.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley

Foothills, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis

Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains,

Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Southern

Salinas Valley, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.