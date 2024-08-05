Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 3:09AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 102 to 109.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area, Western San Fernando Valley, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.