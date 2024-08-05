Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 2:44AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 98 to 108

expected.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior

Mountains, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The excessive heat conditions will peak on

Tuesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.