Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 2:44AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101
expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Santa
Susana Mountains, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.