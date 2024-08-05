Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 2:44AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 105
expected away from the coast.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.