Heat Advisory issued August 4 at 5:09AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 96 to 106 expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San
Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.