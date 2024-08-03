Heat Advisory issued August 3 at 11:01AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Los Angeles County San

Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, and

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will peak on Monday and Tuesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.