Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 9:35AM PDT until August 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8PM TODAY FOR DRY

THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE MOUNTAINS AND DESERTS OF LOS ANGELES,

VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES AND THE SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY…

.Monsoonal moisture will peak today with very favorable thunderstorm

conditions over the mountains and interior valleys/deserts this

afternoon. Isolated dry lightning strikes and gusty winds remain in

plain, especially over the interior valleys and foothills.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Risk of isolated dry thunderstorms, capable of

lightning-induced ignitions with little to no precipitation.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by

the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will

have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires,

as well as any new fires.

* IMPACTS…There is an increasing risk for lightning cause fire

ignitions. With gusty outflow wind potential, conditions are

also favorable for extreme fire behavior and growth if

ignition occurs, which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.