Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 9:35AM PDT until August 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8PM TODAY FOR DRY
THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE MOUNTAINS AND DESERTS OF LOS ANGELES,
VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES AND THE SANTA CLARITA
VALLEY…
.Monsoonal moisture will peak today with very favorable thunderstorm
conditions over the mountains and interior valleys/deserts this
afternoon. Isolated dry lightning strikes and gusty winds remain in
plain, especially over the interior valleys and foothills.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Risk of isolated dry thunderstorms, capable of
lightning-induced ignitions with little to no precipitation.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by
the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will
have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires,
as well as any new fires.
* IMPACTS…There is an increasing risk for lightning cause fire
ignitions. With gusty outflow wind potential, conditions are
also favorable for extreme fire behavior and growth if
ignition occurs, which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.