Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 9:44AM PDT until August 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 8PM FRIDAY FOR DRY
THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE MOUNTAINS AND DESERTS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA,
AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY…
.Convection over Mexico has created an upper level disturbance
which will move through southwest California today and Friday.
This disturbance and associated influx of monsoonal moisture will
bring an increasing risk of thunderstorms through Saturday. This
risk will be highest this afternoon through Friday, and closest to
Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Thunderstorms will be high-
based, and some will produce little to no precipitation, with
lightning strikes being capable of igniting fires especially on
the peripheries of precipitation cores. While still a low
certainty scenario in terms of frequency and areal coverage of any
dry lightning, considering the recent extended heatwaves and
rapidly drying fuels, a significant fire-weather risk will exist.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued as a result.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 8 PM PDT Friday. This warning replaces the previous
Fire Weather Watch.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Increasing risk of isolated dry thunderstorms,
capable of lightning-induced ignitions with little to no
precipitation.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by
the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will
have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires,
as well as any new fires.
* IMPACTS…There is an increasing risk for lightning cause fire
ignitions. With gusty outflow wind potential, conditions are
also favorable for extreme fire behavior and growth if ignition
occurs, which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.