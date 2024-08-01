Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 3:29PM PDT until August 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8PM FRIDAY FOR DRY

THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE MOUNTAINS AND DESERTS OF LOS ANGELES,

VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES AND THE SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY…

.Convection over Mexico has created an upper level disturbance

which will move through southwest California. This disturbance and

associated influx of monsoonal moisture will bring an increasing

risk of thunderstorms through Saturday. This risk is over all

areas, including coastal areas. This risk will be highest through

Friday, closest to Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and over the

mountains and deserts. A low level dry layer will evaporate most

if not all rain under any storms, with a risk of dry lightning

capable of igniting fires. While still a low certainty scenario in

terms of frequency and areal coverage of any dry lightning,

considering the recent extended heatwaves and rapidly drying

fuels, a significant fire-weather risk will exist. A Red Flag

Warning has been issued as a result. Any thunderstorm will also be

capable of producing erratic outflow winds, gusting upwards of 45

to 60 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Increasing risk of isolated dry thunderstorms,

capable of lightning-induced ignitions with little to no

precipitation.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by

the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will

have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires,

as well as any new fires.

* IMPACTS…There is an increasing risk for lightning cause fire

ignitions. With gusty outflow wind potential, conditions are

also favorable for extreme fire behavior and growth if

ignition occurs, which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.