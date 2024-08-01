Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 3:29PM PDT until August 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8PM FRIDAY FOR DRY
THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE MOUNTAINS AND DESERTS OF LOS ANGELES,
VENTURA, AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES AND THE SANTA CLARITA
VALLEY…
.Convection over Mexico has created an upper level disturbance
which will move through southwest California. This disturbance and
associated influx of monsoonal moisture will bring an increasing
risk of thunderstorms through Saturday. This risk is over all
areas, including coastal areas. This risk will be highest through
Friday, closest to Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and over the
mountains and deserts. A low level dry layer will evaporate most
if not all rain under any storms, with a risk of dry lightning
capable of igniting fires. While still a low certainty scenario in
terms of frequency and areal coverage of any dry lightning,
considering the recent extended heatwaves and rapidly drying
fuels, a significant fire-weather risk will exist. A Red Flag
Warning has been issued as a result. Any thunderstorm will also be
capable of producing erratic outflow winds, gusting upwards of 45
to 60 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Increasing risk of isolated dry thunderstorms,
capable of lightning-induced ignitions with little to no
precipitation.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by
the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will
have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires,
as well as any new fires.
* IMPACTS…There is an increasing risk for lightning cause fire
ignitions. With gusty outflow wind potential, conditions are
also favorable for extreme fire behavior and growth if
ignition occurs, which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.