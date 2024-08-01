Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued August 1 at 2:11AM PDT until August 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 2:11 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog along the
Central Coast and into the Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHERE…Central Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways affected by dense fog, include
Highways 1, 101, and 246.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

