Dense Fog Advisory issued August 1 at 2:11AM PDT until August 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:11 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog for the
Ventura County and southern Santa Barbara County Coasts.

* WHERE…Ventura County and southern Santa Barbara County Coasts.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways affected by dense fog, include
Highways 1, 33, 101, and 126.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

