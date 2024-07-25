Wind Advisory issued July 25 at 9:44PM PDT until July 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cooling trend is expected through the
weekend as onshore flow strengthens and high pressure aloft
weakens. As a result, the excessive heat warning will be allowed
to expire.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.