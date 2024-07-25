Wind Advisory issued July 25 at 9:26AM PDT until July 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures up to 95 to 105 expected. For the Wind Advisory,

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Avoid and reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.