Excessive Heat Warning issued July 25 at 2:51AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 95 to
110 common.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Avoid and reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.
Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.