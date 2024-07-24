Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 6:22AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s to around 102 degrees expected
each day. Warm overnight conditions with low temperatures will be
common offering little relief from the heat.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern San Fernando
Valley, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai
Valley, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.