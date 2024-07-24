Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 6:22AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s to around 102 degrees expected

each day. Warm overnight conditions with low temperatures will be

common offering little relief from the heat.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern San Fernando

Valley, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai

Valley, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.