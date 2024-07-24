Excessive Heat Warning issued July 24 at 8:43AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Long duration of dangerously hot conditions with high

temperatures of 100 to 110 common. Warm overnight conditions with

low temperatures of 72 to 82 common.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Avoid and reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.