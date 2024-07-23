Heat Advisory issued July 23 at 9:36AM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…High temperatures of 90 to 102 expected each day.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern San Fernando

Valley, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai

Valley, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Avoid and reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.