Heat Advisory issued July 22 at 1:23PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures of 95 to 105 common.

Warm overnight conditions in the hills with low temperatures of 70

to 80 common.

* WHERE…The western Los Angeles County valleys, the Santa Susana

and Santa Monica Mountains, the southern Salinas Valley, and the

Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday, hottest Wednesday and Thursday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.