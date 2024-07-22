Heat Advisory issued July 22 at 1:23PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 100 common
each day. Warm overnight conditions in the hills with low
temperatures of 70 to 80 common.
* WHERE…San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Valleys, Santa Ynez
Valley, and the Santa Ynez Range.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments.
Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.